Getting PA Independent Voters Involved In Primary Elections

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania voters who are registered as independents would be allowed to vote in primary elections under legislation that will be reintroduced in the new legislative session. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 16 states utilize some form of an open primary for unaffiliated voters. PA Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati says his proposal will give over 740,000 registered independent voters the right to participate in the primary process. In the most recent primary election, only 18% of PA’s registered voters went to the ballot box to cast their vote. Scarnati says that allowing more people the opportunity to have a voice in their representation is an important step towards preserving our democracy.