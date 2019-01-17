Chancellor Calls For Unity Among PA State-Owned Universities

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania’s new chancellor of the State System of Higher Education says state-owned universities need to operate more like a system if they want to last. 58-year-old Daniel Greenstein says Pennsylvania’s 14 state-owned universities should open courses on all campuses to all students. The system has struggled over the past decade with dropping enrollment and lower state revenue. Instead of competing with one another, Greenstein says universities should be sharing faculty, staff, and students. He says that will help save money in the long term. Greenstein was hired as chancellor last year after serving as a senior adviser with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.