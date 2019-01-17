Hogan To Discuss State Budget Plan

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is scheduled today to discuss his budget proposal for the next fiscal year. The governor has a Friday deadline to submit the budget plan. After Hogan submits the plan, the General Assembly will spend much of the legislative session working on it. Hogan announced some initiatives he’s including in the budget. He has announced about $248 million in general funds for prevention and treatment of drug addiction. That’s a 20% increase over the amount in the last budget to fight drug addiction. He also has announced a proposal to steer about $57 million into a program designed to attract new businesses and development to the state.