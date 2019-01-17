Maryland’s Hogan Sworn In To Second Term

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he wants to seek the “middle ground where we can all stand together” in his second term. Hogan emphasized bipartisanship on Wednesday in his second inaugural address and contrasted civil debate in Annapolis with the partisan rancor in nearby Washington DC. Hogan is only the second Republican governor to be sworn in to a second term in the state. He says he wants to “keep putting the people’s priorities before partisan interests.” He called on lawmakers in the General Assembly controlled by Democrats to “repudiate the debilitating politics practiced elsewhere.”