PPL Gets Ready For Winter Storm

ALLENTOWN — PPL Electric Utilities is preparing for Winter Storm Harper and will be ready to respond if the forecasted ice and wind produce power outages. Dave Quier, director of operations for PPL Electric Utilities said that as the storm moves closer to this area and forecasts are fine-tuned, they will be refining preparation and response plans. PPL Electric Utilities’ comprehensive line clearing program, coupled with extensive smart grid automation and investments in more storm-resistant poles and wires, have combined to reduce storm-related outages. The work is meant to reduce both the number and duration of outages. He added that nothing is more important than safety. As this storm bears down on our region, they are urging customers to be prepared by making sure your phones and other mobile devices are charged. Prepare and maintain an emergency kit with food, water, medication and any pet supplies you may need. Outages can be reported online at pplelectric.com, by texting “Outage” to TXTPPL (898775) or by phone at 1-800-342-5775.