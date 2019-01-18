Tougher Penalties For Cyber-Stalking Minors

WASHINGTON, D.C. – PA U.S. Senators Pat Toomey and Bob Casey have introduced legislation to increase criminal penalties for the stalking of children and to ensure law enforcement officials evaluate and update practices to combat online harassment of children. The bipartisan Combat Online Predators Act provides enhanced criminal penalties for stalkers of up to five years if the victim is a minor. Furthermore, the legislation calls for the U.S. Attorney General and U.S. Department of Justice to produce an evaluation of federal, state, and local efforts to enforce laws relating to stalking and identify and describe elements of these enforcement efforts that constitute best practices. The measure was inspired by the story of a Bucks County family whose teenage daughter was cyber-stalked by a friend’s father on social media.