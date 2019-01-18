GOP PA Congressman Resigns

HARRISBURG (AP) – A five-term Republican Congressman from Pennsylvania is resigning. Tom Marino said in a statement that his last day will be Jan. 23 and that he’s taking a job in the private sector. The 66-year-old Marino is a former county and federal prosecutor who co-chaired Donald Trump’s successful presidential campaign in Pennsylvania. He easily won re-election in November in the 12th District, which includes part of Perry County and 14 other northern Pennsylvania counties.