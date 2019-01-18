Report To Check On Results Of Criminal Justice Reform

HARRISBURG – PA Auditor General Eugene DePasquale plans to produce a special report on the benefits to society and savings to taxpayers resulting from criminal justice reform. He noted that with the highest incarceration rate in the Northeast U.S., the Commonwealth holds roughly 47,000 people in state prisons on any given day with state prison costs rising from 2006 to 2015 from $1.6 billion to $2.4 billion. DePasquale said he will examine whether sentencing non-violent offenders to prison is putting a strain on the correctional system and driving extra costs to taxpayers. Other issues planned in the report include the availability of legal counsel for all defendants; whether reforms are needed to the Board of Pardons; and the role that cash bail plays in keeping people incarcerated unnecessarily before trial. DePasquale’s criminal justice reform report is expected to be completed by the fall.