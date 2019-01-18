Casey Ends Consideration Of 2020 Presidential Run

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA U.S. Sen. Bob Casey is ending any consideration of joining a potentially crowded Democrat field running for president in 2020. A statement comes a couple months after he dropped hints that he was considering a run, fresh off of winning a third Senate term. The 58-year-old son of the late governor had said he was concerned about a Democrat nominee winning Pennsylvania. The state was crucial to President Trump’s capturing the White House. But now Casey’s saying he has “no doubt” that Democrats will nominate a candidate who can win Pennsylvania and the presidency.