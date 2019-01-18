Maryland Budget Proposal From The Governor

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has given a preview of the state’s $46.6 billion budget for the next fiscal year. Hogan outlined his proposal saying there’s $6.9 billion for K-12 education. He’s also proposing a new fund to create $3.5 billion for school construction over five years. Hogan is proposing about $248 million in general funds for prevention and treatment of drug addiction – a 20% increase over the amount in the last budget. He also has announced a proposal to steer about $57 million into a program designed to attract new businesses and development to the state. After Hogan formally submits the plan today, the General Assembly will spend much of the legislative session working on it.