Pennsylvania Jobless Rate Remains Stable

HARRISBURG (AP) – The state Department of Labor and Industry says Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate stayed the same in December, at close to a two-decade low, although payrolls still jumped to a new record high. The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 4.2% last month. The national rate is 3.9%. Seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls rose by 13,200 in December. Education and health services and the leisure/hospitality sector grew by the biggest numbers. Manufacturing crept higher, as construction and the trade, transportation, and utility sectors shrank.