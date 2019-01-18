PFI Launches “Two Million, Too Many” Campaign

HARRISBURG – PA Family Institute is launching a new online campaign called “Two Million, Too Many” to encourage citizens to make contact with state elected officials in support of advancing life-affirming legislation. PFI’s Communications Director, Dan Bartkowiak says 2019 will mark two million abortions performed in Pennsylvania since passage of Roe v Wade. From 1974 to 2017, the total number of abortions performed in Pennsylvania is 1,939,735. With the recent yearly average of over 30,000 abortions in Pennsylvania, that means this year will mark two million abortions performed in the Keystone State since Roe. To put that into perspective, if you filled 18 Beaver Stadiums to capacity, that still would not add up to the number of unborn children killed by abortion in Pennsylvania since the U.S. Supreme Court ruling. The total is also more than the populations of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh combined. Many Pennsylvanians are attending today’s March For Life in Washington, DC to show support for women and their unborn children and in opposition to abortion. To participate in the “Two Million, Too Many” campaign, you can click on the banner below.

