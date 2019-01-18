Pro Life Organization Reacts To Abortion Lawsuit

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Pro Life Federation is responding to the lawsuit filed by abortion facilities that would require taxpayer-funded Medicaid money to be spent on abortions in an attempt to overturn the Keystone State’s long standing ban on the practice. Legislative Director, Maria Gallagher says polls have shown that taxpayers in the U.S. do not want their tax money spent on abortion – period! She added that the lawsuit flies in the face of the will of the people to safeguard their money from abortion. The lawsuit – Allegheny Reproductive Health Center v. PA Department of Human Services – represents a giant step backward in both the protection of tax money and the protection of woman and their pre-born children from the harm of abortion. Gallagher said at a time when Pennsylvania’s abortion totals are at a record low, abortion businesses are trying to prop up their sagging industry. This is a lose-lose proposition for taxpayers and for pregnant women.