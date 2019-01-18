Weekend Storm Packing Snow, Rain, Ice To Sweep Across State

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Most of Pennsylvania is under a winter storm watch and in our listening area a warning; ahead of a weekend storm that could pack a wallop of snow, followed by bitter cold, high winds and icy conditions, making travel hazardous and power outages possible. Gov. Tom Wolf today declared state of emergency ahead of the storm. The state will impose speed restrictions and a ban on all commercial traffic on interstates and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Residents are urged to avoid travel if possible. The storm should sweep into Pennsylvania on Saturday morning, tracking its way across the state by afternoon.